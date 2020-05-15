Demi Lovato speaks up after the alleged attack, the virtual Selena Gomez – News – Entertainment





In the last few days have not been easy ones for Demi Lovato. The singer has been accused by the internet users to create a profile, such as on-Instagram-to-attack-Selena Gomez, which has led to the creation of the #DemiIsOverParty in Twitter account.

Lovato has not commented on the charges, but has decided to talk about it, to be suspended for the participation in the podcast I Weighfrom Jameela Jamil.

“I’ve been canceled so many times that I can’t even begin to count. The hashtag #DemiIsOverParty, this whole thing is just not for me anymore,” said Demi. “There are some people, if you used your second-and third-chance a particular topic, then you are cancelled and should be cancelled”. Although it does not have a disclaimer in the profile, such as, publicly, an anonymous source told the Us Weekly “that Demi is telling people that the account was not hers, and that it is a fake profile and photos that they were making fun of Selena they were edited in photoshop.





