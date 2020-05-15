For the life of the post-quarantine: new research reveals that the trend will be live all around the world

What’s going to happen with the brazilian post-quarantine? A new research carried out by Toluna, a leading provider of customer insights-on-demand, and pointed out some trends that we will be able to see it when everything is back to “normal”.

The study was carried out with 1-.052 people from all parts of the country, pointing out that the brazilians want to hold on to habits such as to clean out all of the things that come into the house (59,5%) and cooking (up 49.6%), take courses in an online (43%), and to go to the supermarket or pharmacy is only when it is absolutely necessary (40,6%).

When asked about the trends in the post-pandemic for 63.6% of people think that working remotely will be maintained, the distance learning (58%), the search for new knowledge continues to (57%), new business models for the restaurants (54.3 per cent), and a review of the beliefs and values of 49.6%).

“Since February, ahead of Brazil confirms its first case of the Covid-19, and the Panels are dedicated to the attention and make an effort to listen to and understand the feelings, needs and opinions of the population during the crisis is very serious. With this in mind, we have created some research to identify the key points to pay attention to. In the new study is the first to our main purpose was to identify the habits and behaviors of brazilians, while in quarantine, and that will be the trend going forward,” explains de Luca, Bon, director-general of the Panels to Latin-America.

In relation to the work, with 26% of those surveyed said they had been working on the house, as usual, some of them were already unemployed prior to the pandemic (12.2%) and there are people who are working in the model home, the office, with short-time work (12 per cent).

The others are self-employed and are not receiving wages (10.6 percent) because the services are suspended. The study showed an increase in the consumption of some of the specific foods such as rice (82%) and kidney beans (73%), fresh fruits (82,6%), eggs (77,6%) and frozen foods (68%). There has also been an increase in the use of some medicines such as vitamin C (74%), and antigripais (64%).

