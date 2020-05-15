The controversial marriage of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard following earning a new chapter. The two of them separated, even in 2016, but the charges are still disclosed.
This time, Josh Richman, a friend of Johnny Depp’s new ambassador to Amber Heard have faked an assault. The man said that she was a practicing mental abuse against her ex-husband
The document was obtained by The Blast, which revealed snippets of what Richman said to the justice. In the case referred to by his friend Johnny Depp, would be asked for a faux bleeding of the nose, of Amber Heard, known for the Tempest. A friend of his Wife assured him that She Heard he used red nail Polish to tell you that he was beaten up by the actor from the Pirates of the Caribbean. “I learned that before their marriage they had had an argument. Johnny told me later that She went to the bathroom and came out with a scarf, and with the glaze on it, saying that he had done that to her. However, after the incident, he picked up a handkerchief, which he has, up to now. She put red nail Polish on the handkerchief,” accused Richman. Descamisado, Jason Momoa and throws the ax, without looking at it, and becomes a sensation on the web
We should keep in mind that the testimony of a friend of his Wife. Richman also noted that “from the point of view of their friends, She Heard it seemed to abuse you psychologically, and harass” the actor from the Pirates of the Caribbean. “She’s cut off contact with your best friend and she was mean to him. It has always seemed to live in fear of what she would do if he was finished. To his family, friends, and I’ve always thought that he has been in the order for the Amber to be married than anything else,” said Richman. Amber Heard has not commented since the announcement of The Theme. In the documents, they can still make a difference in the fight, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The two face each other in court, even after the divorce has been settled. His Wife sued him in the day of Tempest in a defamation case. Amber Heard wrote an article in the Washington Post about the issue of domestic violence. Jason Momoa, the Tempest, there are fun, dangerous, with all the children
Even without the mention of the name of his Wife, he felt hurt. The defense of the artist, he says that Disney took Pirates of the Caribbean on the basis of the text of the Amber Heard. The studio did not confirm the information. Even so, claiming to have been harmed by the article, his Wife asks for$ 50 million in damages awarded to Amber Heard. The actor has stated that the amount would have to cover the losses it will have in your career. The case is still under trial in the United States.
