We should keep in mind that the testimony of a friend of his Wife. Richman also noted that “from the point of view of their friends, She Heard it seemed to abuse you psychologically, and harass” the actor from the Pirates of the Caribbean.

“She’s cut off contact with your best friend and she was mean to him. It has always seemed to live in fear of what she would do if he was finished. To his family, friends, and I’ve always thought that he has been in the order for the Amber to be married than anything else,” said Richman.

Amber Heard has not commented since the announcement of The Theme.

In the documents, they can still make a difference in the fight, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The two face each other in court, even after the divorce has been settled.

His Wife sued him in the day of Tempest in a defamation case. Amber Heard wrote an article in the Washington Post about the issue of domestic violence.

See also: