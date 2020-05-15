Gigi Hadid and, Kendall Jenner wore the same jeans in different ways, different

Think on your feet: what is the most versatile in your closet? The chances are you have jeans they are great, and, well, it can’t be denied, and the models on the fabric are a great combination for the various styles. And it’s not just the people who are a fan of him, you know? Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner also, in love, and you just have to look in the face-to-face on one of them to prove it. It is clear that you both love the trend and would be a… The coincidence of fashion!

The models wore the same shoes in the collection for winter 2019 at the latest from the brand in the australian Ksubi. It has modeling, mom, light wash, and a few tears, keeping a low profile. The value of the item is $ 240 (about £ 950). See it in details:

Kendall’s the girl child in this all-new collection the brand’s name and used the tights to star in one of the photos from the campaign trail. In the picture, the model is staked on the part of the high waist in combination with a top, cropped black with a straight neckline and the set up look a lot more tidy without losing any of the comfort.

Already, Gigi picked the most fashion-conscious shoppers. At the top was combined with a shirt, jeans, striped, cropped, white, and boots of the same color to complete the scene. The sunglasses with cat’s and all the necklaces and chains mixed together are also given a little twist.

Which of these two outfits have more of you in the face?



