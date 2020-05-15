Hackers attack law firm and are threatening to divulge the secrets of Lady Gaga, Madonna, and others

By the middle of the fake REvil (also referred to as the Sodinokibi), hackers have attacked them with success, and the law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, considered to be in the office of the star. Right now, the criminals threaten to disclose trade secrets and confidential affairs of dozens of the biggest stars in the world of music and film such as Lady Gaga, Elton John, Robert DeNiro, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, and others.

In total, according to the hackers, they are more of a 756 GB of stolen data and that it will be published in the nine-packs, in case a ransom in Bitcoin will not be paid for. The stolen data includes confidential contracts, telephone and facsimile numbers, mailing addresses, e-mails, personal letters, confidentiality agreements, among others. Brett Callow of the company’s information security Emsisoft, has said that the breach could have serious implications for privacy, as the law firm maintains highly confidential information about their clients.

“These are not the only bad news for the company, it also puts you, the customer, whose data had been exposed to the risk of the tactics, spear phishing, identity theft and other types of fraud. If this is the case, then the REvil claims to have achieved a total of 756 GB of data,” he said.

In addition to the artists, the firm also represents companies such as Facebook, Microsoft, iHeartMedia, IMAX, Sony, HBO and Vice Media, in addition to athletes such as LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Sloane Stephens, and Colin Kaepernick.

“The data published so far seem to be only a warning,” said Callow. If the company does not pay any of the data, the cyber criminals may have obtained, it will be posted online, and probably in a number of instalments, in order to gradually increase the pressure.

The REvil has already attacked the Travelex, and 10x Genomics, and Brooks International, Kenneth Cole, and the National Association of, Eating Disorders, and has published the data online for each and every one. The Travlex paid$ 2.3 million to recover the files.

The firm has not spoken officially to date.

See also: Hackers who attacked the company of the power of Portugal in asking for a ransom in Bitcoin, reveal documents of the company,

Read also: New malware for the Android to attack the portfolios of the criptomoedas

Read more: Home office leave to 360 thousand businesses are vulnerable to hackers