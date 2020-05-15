Hackers try to invade the office of the law firm of Madonna, Lady Gaga, and U2

In the past few days, the law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, was killed by hackers and you may be going through a serious trouble.

This is because they have taken away from the site of the office of the air for the moment, the invaders say that they have had access to a huge amount of confidential data of their customers.

According to REvil, who claimed responsibility for the attack, it is 756 gb of information, such as your e-mail address, and personal contracts, and which, according to the web site Provider, the organization would be asking for 20 million euros (about 130 million) as a “rescue”.

Hacker Attack

The company is owned by Alan Grubman, considered to be one of the most powerful lawyers in the whole of the music industry.

In addition to the names mentioned above, the office has worked/is working with Nicki Minaj, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Released In The X-And Robert De Niro, Barbra Streisand, The Weeknd, Drake And Sofia Vergara, LeBron James, Mike Tyson and more and more.

In theory, if the amount is not paid, then the data can be made public.