Hailey Baldwin on the comparison with the ex of Justin Bieber: “it’s Not that easy”

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and they made a live on Facebook to the artist to talk about their relationship, and the quarantine on account of the coronavirus. In the chat, and that’s part of the reality of The Biebers, the model is said about when it was compared with the ex-girlfriend of the lead singer.

“It’s definitely not easy. Who knows what I went through hardships with the knowledge that they were going, and how I compare with you… the way you have made me feel less of a woman,” said Hailey.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin They share moments together Reproduction / Instagram Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin In social media, the couple always strike a pose with declarations of love Reproduction / Instagram Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin They were married in the year 2018Reproduction/Instagram/@http: / / justin bieber Justin Bieber is one of the biggest phenomenons in the music industry Play, HQ, Magazine justin bieber for calvin klein It is one of the models from the famous brand Calvin Klein the disclosure Hailey Baldwin Modern Hailey Baldwin is a model Play;Instagram justin bieber Celebrity Sightings In New York City – February 16, 2019 The singer has a history marked by drugs, and theThe police/GC Images justin bieber-bieber1 And has been involved in several controversies The reproduction of the Instagram

The model also spoke about the fact that Bieber has a boyfriend persons in the public to a legion of fans, as the ex-girlfriend and singer Selena Gomez, the singer has dated from 2011 to 2017. “These are people that are so young they haven’t even experienced the love of the truth, and you don’t know what it is like to have a real relationship,” said Hailey, talking about the attacks.

“At this point, I think that is what people are saying about it that goes beyond the ridiculous, because it’s not real. They say, ” you know what’s happening in your life, in your relationships, and you think you know what it is going to be held in the us. How did we get here. And there is no way of knowing that. Make up the details, which do you think is the truth,” concluded the model.