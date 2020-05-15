Hailey Baldwin on the comparison with the ex of Justin Bieber: “it’s Not that easy”

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and they made a live on Facebook to the artist to talk about their relationship, and the quarantine on account of the coronavirus. In the chat, and that’s part of the reality of The Biebers, the model is said about when it was compared with the ex-girlfriend of the lead singer.
“It’s definitely not easy. Who knows what I went through hardships with the knowledge that they were going, and how I compare with you… the way you have made me feel less of a woman,” said Hailey.
The model also spoke about the fact that Bieber has a boyfriend persons in the public to a legion of fans, as the ex-girlfriend and singer Selena Gomez, the singer has dated from 2011 to 2017. “These are people that are so young they haven’t even experienced the love of the truth, and you don’t know what it is like to have a real relationship,” said Hailey, talking about the attacks.
“At this point, I think that is what people are saying about it that goes beyond the ridiculous, because it’s not real. They say, ” you know what’s happening in your life, in your relationships, and you think you know what it is going to be held in the us. How did we get here. And there is no way of knowing that. Make up the details, which do you think is the truth,” concluded the model.