here’s how Scarlett Johansson managed to make a story

In 2020 it’s been a special year for Scarlett Johansson.
The glowing actress, who plays Black Widow in the Marvel of a decade ago, it was shown for the first time at the Oscars, and not just in one but in two different categories.
In addition to this, this is the year that she won her first adventure to land on the MCU with the movie, the Black Widow, which debuted in April in movie theaters in brazil. By the time of Scarlett Johansson, we watch Movies, we’re going to talk about the career of the actress, and her chances at the Oscars in 2020. The actor in the Marvel comics, not to negate theory for the MCU to talk to the virtual, see
Scarlett Johansson, the 35-year-old is now an actress-in community in the World. One of the actresses better paid of the world, and Scarlett began acting at a very young age. At the age of 10, she took part in her first feature film, North (1994). His first major breakthrough into film came in the similarities and Differences (2003), which earned her a nomination for the Golden Globe award and an award at the Bafta Awards. Since then, the career of Scarlett Johansson taking off. In 2010, Scarlett Johansson has lived in the Black Widow for the first time in Iron Man 2, a film that changed her career forever, since then, it has become one of the leading names in the Marvel Universe. The other high profile roles in her career: Her (2013) Lucy (2014), Hail, Caesar! (2016), Ghost in the Shell (2017), among others. The theory of the Marvel comics: Black Widow creates a version of the unusual the Avengers
Even with his continued success, he was in the 2019/2020 Scarlett Johansson made the story real. The actress got her first nominations at the academy awards this year, and getting both at the same time. She is competing for the Best Actress for the Story of a Marriage, of the Series; and Best Supporting Actress for the Well with the real world. The story of a Wedding, directed by Noah Baumbach, it tells the story of a divorce, a troubled Charlie (Adam Driver) and Nicole (Scarlett Johansson). Well, Rabbit is the story of a small, Well Betzler (Roman, Griffin, Davis), a boy in the nazi era, when he discovers that his mother, the Baby (Scarlett Johansson), he is hiding a young jewish woman in the attic of the house. The two displays at the same time, Scarlett Johansson is on the 12th of the actress in the history of the Oscars to win it. The most recent case was that of Cate Blanchett, who, in 2007, was nominated for ” Elizabeth: The Golden Age, and I’m Not There. In spite of the two statements, it is unlikely that the actress for Black Widow to be able to win the Series. In the category of Actress, Renee Zellwegger comes out as the favourite for the Work. In the category of Best Supporting Actress, for Laura Dern, the Story of a Marriage, it also appears to be the main candidate for the award. In spite of this, even without the Oscar, and the year of Scarlett Johansson’s full of promise. On the 30th of April, will make his debut in Brazil’s of the film, the Black Widow, it will serve as a farewell for her within the MCU. The ceremony of the Oscars in 2020 happen on the 9th of February. Well the Rabbit will be on display in the movie theaters, as well as the Story of a Marriage, which is available in theaters and on Netflix.
