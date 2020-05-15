Inflammatory syndrome is rare it affects hiv-infected children

While the child is still considered to be out-of-group-of-risk-for-the covid-19, and a part of them, are infected by the new coronavirus, it has developed the symptoms of an inflammatory disease, is rare. The three of them were killed. In a study published in the scientific journal The Lancet, the italians have released a study that is related to the coronavirus that causes Sars-Cov-2 to be a condition which refers to the disease, Kawasaki disease rare, it affects young children under five years of age.

A series of reports, in Europe and in the United States, and the city of New York, confirmed to the time one hundred children with inflammation of the serious. They were the 18 patients are reported in one day. The mayor of new york Bill de Blasio, said that the authorities have the saw to get a better understanding of this condition. According to him, the city is extending the application of the test for the disease in order and map out a new case not only in Sars-Cov-2, but it’s also a syndrome of acute is rare.

First, the tests were reserved for patients with severe or at-risk group.

In London, a young boy of 14 years old with no diseases, pre-identified, died this week after showing the symptoms of the inflammatory syndrome. He was there for six days in the hospital in the intensive care unit at a children’s hospital. The hospital also claims to have served in the nearly 50 cases that are similar.

The children tend to be asymptomatic, the covid-19, but starting from this new discovery, it will be possible to develop a greater focus for the group. Among the symptoms of this rare disease linked to the virus are high fever, skin rashes, toxic shock and, in severe cases, the inflammation in the blood stream.