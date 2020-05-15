Iron man 2 Photo unpublished from the testing of the camera, Scarlett Johansson has been revealed

The journalist Christopher Marcthe HN Or shared on social networks a photo in an unpublished test of a camera Scarlett Johansson in the “Iron man 2“. In the movie, the actress has made her first appearance as Black Widow.

It is well to remember that Emily Blunt (On the Threshold of Tomorrow), was the favourite of the chief Jon Favreauit , but had to decline due to conflicts of schedule.

Check it out below:

Iron man 2 brought in$ 623 million worldwide, but was not able to be as critically praised as its predecessor.