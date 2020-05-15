Is this the case? It seems that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have returned!

In October of 2019, it was announced that the Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott they were no longer together…. The manager came to the comment in the end on Twitter, pointing out that the two they would remain friends, and that’s the priority for them was to Stormi. A short time later, the couple was spotted at a casino, and the rumor is that they were able to resume the relationship has gained momentum now, it looks like it is official!

In accordance with the Entertainment TonightKylie and Travis were the only lovers in the party Oscar sponsored by the Vanity Fair this past Sunday (9/2). “They really like each other and are in love, but it can be tricky to lead a life so new,” said a source in the vehicle.

“The couple needed to take a step back and re-evaluate a lot of things, but once you do that, they are better than they ever have,” said the insider. Is that now the two of them came back for real the official? Let’s just wait for the next chapter! Lol.



