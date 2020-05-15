Jared Goff is very happy for the call, “Halle Berry” to be heard by the actress to

Share Tweet Share Share E-mail

Quarterback Jared Goff, the Los Angeles Rams, he decided to innovate on this Sunday (the 11th), in a shout-out to the call of the play, and he’s got a lot of positive feedback from it he wanted to go.

The signal caller expecting you in the stadium was quiet enough so that you, as coach Sean McVay to call the move “Halle Berry”, then the TV would pick up. And, who knows, a famous actress, I could listen to it.

It ended up working out.

In his official profile in Twitter, Halle Berry struck Goff, and the Rams, asking the question: “what is Halle Berry?”.

Upon learning that she had been heard, even in the locker room at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Goff did not believe it and was very happy with. It was the icing on the cake after his win by the 36-to-31 on the Seattle Seahawks.

“Wait, wait, wait, are you serious? She’s heard of it!!!”, and the shirt is 16.

Goff quickly looked at the tweet from the Father, and then became more and more excited to show it to his team-mates and coaches.

“It’s part of the fun. The question is, when (McVay) has called it, I was like, ‘are you so quiet now, it’s going to go out on TV,’” he said of the WORLD.

When asked about the reason for the move to have the name of the actress, Goff decided not to go into any details for fear of surrendering to what is in the schema, to be exact.

McVay, meanwhile, said he has played with in the name of the Halle Berry is due to its natural beauty.

“She’s a very attractive woman that is on the players to know each other. And this has got to be on the move,” he said.

The play resulted in a pass of eight yards from Goff to tight end Tyler Higbee.

