Jennifer Lopez has declared to his mother with a video packed full of the memories of Celebrities

Mother’s Day is celebrated in the United States this Sunday, November 10, it was also indicated in the social network of Jennifer Lopez, like so many other celebrities.

She also said, then, to the mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, and one in which brings together several memories from early childhood to the adult stage.

“Mom, thank you so much for being so patient with me, and I do believe that I can do what I want it to. The seed that is planted it has made me who I am today,” he wrote in the caption of the image.

See below for the.

See Also: Daniela Ruah is devoted to words of love to the mother-in-law: “he Treats me as a daughter.”