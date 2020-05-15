Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Demi Lovato will perform at the Super Bowl – Who do

+



Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Getty Images)

And you know that presentation is a triple rant at the 54th edition of the Super Bowl, the grand finale of the national football league, the NFL (National Football League): Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Demi Lovato to sing at the match between the teams Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

White, Demi sang the National Anthem for US on the south lawn of the Hard Rock band’s Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fla., at the opening of the game. For the-awaited-show-of-range, even if it had Video and Jennifer Lopezthat “flew” in the face of a public hanging in a structure on the armada stage at the Super Bowl.

The two female singers, who meet on Thursday and Friday (30) to the press conference before the concert, and it passed on a little of what the audience can expect from your presentation, grew out of the looks that they hold a devastating impact and is pressing: She wolf of the golden-JLo-of-pearl.

JLo has promised that the show will feature more music, and more dancers than ever before, including a tribute to the Kobe Bryantdead , on the 26th day of January, in a helicopter crash that also killed her daughter Gianna13 years old, and seven others.

Two latina doing it in this country, at this moment, it’s very empowering for us,” said Jennifer Lopez, as She explained how well the two complement one another artistically. Asked about the presence of two of his children on the stage, and She chose not to comment.

Over the past few years, and had hyped up the event, and names such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars.

(For Video Course)

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in the Super Bowl (Picture: Getty Images)

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in the Super Bowl (Picture: Getty Images)

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in the Super Bowl (Picture: Getty Images)

Demi Lovato (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl (Picture: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl (Picture: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl (Picture: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl (Picture: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl (Picture: Getty Images)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.