Jennifer Lopez shows how to set up a garden of giant-turned-meme, to live the lives · the News on TV

In the midst of the dozens of artists who performed in the live of a star, organised by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez has stolen the scene of the song People, the song would be Barbra Streisand, in the garden of his house. The size of the external area of the residence yielded a number of comments on the internet during the broadcast of the show on Saturday (the 18th). To the artist, 50 years old, but has played down his effort into the decor, that turned into a meme.

“With some of the Christmas lights of old, that they were in a parking garage, and an old, left over from our celebration of the Super Bowl, and I’ve tried to assemble a scene, with all the love in the world, and to those of you who are away from home, fighting, working, sacrificing, and doing it their way. I love you, I support you, and you feel it is your fault,” she wrote in her profile on Instagram.

She also had a message for Barbra Streisand, who used it not only for the music, but also to be seen in their clothing. “Barbra has always inspired me, in the best and the worst of times”, he praised. “It was really nice,” said Barbra. “Thank you so much! You’re my idol!”, treplicou of the artist’s work.

Here’s the post in which the singer’s speech, in English, about the décor of your yard and participating in a special Together at Home:

On the internet, in the garden, She drew more attention than the actual performance. “I don’t know if I paid more attention to the wonderful voice of Jennifer Lopez singing to the People in the garden of her home,” writes Molly Travessoni. “Her garden is in the Jennifer Lopez” http Married, Bella.” “I’m in love with this garden and the house with it,” said Louise, in the profile of @dressflicker.

Mariana, são paulo was able to decipher what the lights on the tree were the remnants of the christmas decorations. Jthat 2020 is just the same, Jennifer Lopez has already jumped on the pro-Christmas. The garden great lighting for the wedding: check. Looks like the house from the parties at the Scene”, joked the user, in a reference to the rich people of Rio de Janeiro.

Check out the display in the process, and some of the comments from the fans about his garden.

Given that 2020 is just the same, Realizing that Many have already jumped on the pro-Christmas. Large garden with lighting, for wedding: check. Looks like the house from the parties at the Scene pic.twitter.com/IHGtQ3OzML — Going to pa with@MarianaBuarque) April 19, 2020

Her c-in the garden of Jennifer Lopez — Married Bella (@arabellissima) April 19, 2020

This is the back yard of Jennifer Lopez????? — mermaid swamp – ultra-fresh n gay (@silveiratainaa) April 19, 2020

look at that anitta is the jennifer lopez gave a blockbuster alone in the back yard of the house pic.twitter.com/yD0PiH5Tgv — 𝓵𝓾𝓬𝓪𝓼 (@bluccas) April 19, 2020

Jennifer Lopez was flawless!!! She was singing in the garden of her house?? Cuz if you are… Dynamic #TogetherAtHome — thales 🦁 (@thrangel) April 19, 2020

JENNIFER LOPEZ IS ALWAYS AMAZING, AND I’M IN LOVE WITH THIS ONE THE GARDEN OF THE HOUSE 😍 #TogetherAtHome — Louise (@dressflicker) April 19, 2020

I don’t know if I paid more attention to the wonderful voice of the #JenniferLopez singing #People in the garden of her home#TogetherAtHome #GlobalCitizens — Megan Travessoni (@mtravessoni) April 19, 2020

