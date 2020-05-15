Jennifer Lopez will play a drug dealer in international film – Monetary

+



Jennifer Lopez in the trailer for The Coup (Photo: Playback)

Jennifer Lopez has got her next role in the movie theatres set. The actress and singer, will perform a drug lord, a colombian Gridelda White in ‘The Godmother’.

According to website Slash Film, the movie will be directed by Reed Morano, the director of the award-winning series, “The Handmaid”s Tale’, and you’ll have the script written by William Monahan, which won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘The Allies’ (2006).

The singer-and-actress Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Instagram)

The story follows “the rise and fall of the White, which is above and beyond and drove the men around her to get out of a poor upbringing in Colombia, and to become one of the biggest drug dealers in the world.”

This is the first role in the movie, J-Lo, after the success of ‘The con artists’ (by 2019), which earned her a nomination for the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress.

Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globe awards In 2020 (Picture: Getty Images)

