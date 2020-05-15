Jennifer Lopez will play a drug dealer in international film – Monetary

Jennifer Lopez has got her next role in the movie theatres set. The actress and singer, will perform a drug lord, a colombian Gridelda White in ‘The Godmother’.
According to website Slash Film, the movie will be directed by Reed Morano, the director of the award-winning series, “The Handmaid”s Tale’, and you’ll have the script written by William Monahan, which won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘The Allies’ (2006).
The story follows “the rise and fall of the White, which is above and beyond and drove the men around her to get out of a poor upbringing in Colombia, and to become one of the biggest drug dealers in the world.”
This is the first role in the movie, J-Lo, after the success of ‘The con artists’ (by 2019), which earned her a nomination for the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress.
