Katy Perry and John Legend will take part in the 2nd edition of the festival, and Disney on TELEVISION

Following on from the success of the first edition of the festival is “a Disney Family, Singlong,” which aired last month, and was attended by Beyoncé, ” has been confirmed for the second edition. In the past, the radio station of the north-american ABC, which is transmitted to the first edition, has confirmed that Katy Perry and John Legend will be in the next program.

The second edition of the special will be the presence of Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson, and Lang Lang. It has already been announced previously, the character of the x-Hall, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Bruklin Menzel, Michael and Shakira.

In the next installment, the main characters of Muppets, will open the show, and the program will include performances of the hits of the Disney world, such as: “A Whole New World” sung by Bruklin Menzel, and Ben Platt, “Baby Mine,” sung by Katy Perry, “Beauty and the Beast” with the interpretation of John Legend, and Jennifer Hudson, among other hits.

The first edition of the show featured a surprise appearance from Beyonce in the video that was recorded at home, due to the isolation, for the sake of the new coronavirus. The singer has done a cover of the song “When You Wish Upon a Star”, a song from the animated film “Pinocchio” and had an audience of 10 million viewers.

Check out the slideshow of Beyonce at the first edition of the festival is “a Disney Family, Singlong”: