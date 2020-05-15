Kendall Jenner got their own Barbie dress with pink tulle at the Cannes film

In the model, it came crushed in the festival.

For Sofia Duarte

Tuesday, may 24, 2019, 13h08, Published on the 23rd of may, 2019, 16h08

Do you want the grand entrance @? Kendall Jenner we came up with the pink dress short in front with tails and tulle, layered on the Cannes film Festival.

Kendall Jenner at a gala dinner for amfAR at the Cannes film festival.

Kendall Jenner at a gala dinner for amfAR at the Cannes film festival. (George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images)

She picked up the model the high-low with a tie at the waist of the new collection of the designer Giambattista Valli’s partnership with H&M. Kendall also agreed to the dress, strapless dress with sandals and silver hoop earrings, beautiful! The result was the type a, version ~updated~ on the Barbie, eh?

Kendall Jenner and destroyed at the Cannes film festival.

Kendall Jenner and destroyed at the Cannes film festival. (Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images)

After that, the model took off the tail of the tulle, and the dress was short. Amazing trick, wasn’t it? She looked like a ballerina in the photo!

So, what do you think of the look?


