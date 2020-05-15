Kendall Jenner: no make-up or tights in Beverly Hills! – Men’s Vogue

+



beverly hills, ca – *EXCLUSIVE* – Its a no-makeup (or pants) kind of day it is and the model and reality star, Kendall Jenner. The supermodel of the gifts, the make-up free face while stepping out in Beverly Hills. Kendall rocks an oversized Aerosmith X Soroyama rock, tee-pa (Photo: Vasquez-Max-Winkelmann-CPR / BACKGRID)

In Los Angelesyesterday, the temperature exceeded 31 degrees and it was exactly the kind of weather to summer wear and if it becomes optional. Kendall Jenner you chose not to use it when it came out Beverly Hills with just a t-shirt, wide-band, Aerosmith, with black sneakers. The face is not a political make-up, after all, there is no basis that it can withstand the heat.

The walk to Kendall’s in Los Angeles is his sister Kylie Jenner in France, to celebrate his 22 years on a yacht. The girls ‘ mother Kris Jenner is there with Kylie, along with her boyfriend, Kylie, Travis, Scott, Sofia, Richie, and Scott Disick. The birthday party Has started in Italy and has now been moved to the Cannes film festival. The group will be staying at the elegant Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

