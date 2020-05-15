Kendall Jenner rode an outfit with a pair of pajamas and, coturno, and even that worked out well

It is not news that the visual pyjamas it is very popular again with the building. However, in spite of the trend to be popping up with more frequency in recent years, Kendall Jenner he decided to take it to the next level by using a a set of pants the jogger and the top is a chess combination with a pair of boots knee-high.

The model wore the outfit during a slumber party in the cia Calvin Kleinbrand, of which it is a girl child, which might explain the unusual choice of the visual. But, in spite of the items chosen by the Kendall’s have been designed to be used inside your home, you can’t deny that and they were very stylish when co-ordinated with the boots, the Prada looks more heavy dutydon’t you think?

It is planning to hold a slumber party with your friends and enjoy the holidays? So already very simple, this trick of fashion-forward of the Defined to make the look of sleep still cool. Lol!



