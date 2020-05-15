Khloé Kardashian finds out the lie of the Kris Jenner, in the book of Lamar

Khloe Kardashianwho loves to post pictures of the fluffy to True To Thompson’she entered into discussions with the Kris Jenner. In the episode the Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé mission Kris on the supposed lie involving your ex Lamar Odom.
In August 2015, Lamar was met Khloé on the outside of the gym SoulCycle in Beverly Hills. The star, who had filed for divorce from the former NBA player, two years earlier, was on his way to a class at 6 in the morning. Surprised at the sight of him and she is shocked by her altered mental state, I wondered who could have informed them about your location.
“I found out that the mom was lying to me,” he said of Khloé to Kim Kardashian. “This is a thing of SoulCycle is it’s a complete lie.”
In the book, Lamar, Darkness To Light, it is the discussion about the so-called reporting party back to her unfortunate encounter with Khloé. Soon, Kris was just getting a message in the middle of a series of interviews that you gave in to your home.
“Khloé blame me and think that I have told you at Lamar’s, where she would be. And that’s never happened,”said the momager.
However, according to the book by Odom, that was. “He’s accusing me of a brand new set the whole thing in SoulCycle. I’m trying to do a damage control, because when Khloé to see this, it is going to be moved again.”said Kris.
Meanwhile, Khloé has tried to find out what really happened in the house of the former.
“The only reason that my mother revealed that my whereabouts, it is because, as he would know where I was going to be up at 5:30, and if you? And I think that it sort of fell back, and he was nervous to admit to you that it could potentially put me in danger. So, it’s denying everything,”.
After Khloé getting tired of so much speculation, she was finally able to reach her mother with the help of the Scott Disickwho pretended to be ill in the hope of getting a momager to her house.
“I literally can’t talk to you on the phone for three seconds, and then all of a sudden, you’ve got a free day that you can just sit here and take care of Scott?”she asked, knowingly.
By continuing the confrontation, in an interview in the confessional, Kris admitted that the issue of SoulCycle the “freaked out” because she didn’t want to come between them again. And while Khloé has assured you that it was all in the past, she encouraged Kris to inform you about the incident with Lamar, and she is, in fact, the source is responsible for.
“Well, you know, if you want to confess something to you, this is the confessional”, she’s tried it.
But Kris has sworn that “he did not tell anything”, and Khloé have accepted your answer. “It’s okay, we’re still going to deny until we die”kicked her, and her mother repeated with great enthusiasm: “Deny till you die”.
For the memories, Lamar took control of a large part of the episode of the Kardashians this week. After the first interview to the media about the Darkness-to-Light, in which he said Juju Changfrom ABC News, which is that it had to do with his ex-wife and her family in a “big” apology on Good Morning America – and Khloé sent the text message to the ex with a brief comment on one of your stories, and later it unlocked itself.
“Well, then, he called me and said,” I know that all of us, would we talk again at some point. I’m so happy,'”, she told Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. “He said,” I’d love to see it. I’m dying to see it in person. I just feel that we have a lot to catch up'”.
In the end, that Khloé has decided not to meet in person with your ex, considering their relationship in Lamar.
“I love you, and I have a lot of respect for him, and I want to make pretty things appear on your way. But, you know, the past is the past for a reason, sometimes.
