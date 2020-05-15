Khloé Kardashian finds out the lie of the Kris Jenner, in the book of Lamar

Khloe Kardashianwho loves to post pictures of the fluffy to True To Thompson’she entered into discussions with the Kris Jenner. In the episode the Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé mission Kris on the supposed lie involving your ex Lamar Odom.

In August 2015, Lamar was met Khloé on the outside of the gym SoulCycle in Beverly Hills. The star, who had filed for divorce from the former NBA player, two years earlier, was on his way to a class at 6 in the morning. Surprised at the sight of him and she is shocked by her altered mental state, I wondered who could have informed them about your location.

“I found out that the mom was lying to me,” he said of Khloé to Kim Kardashian. “This is a thing of SoulCycle is it’s a complete lie.”

In the book, Lamar, Darkness To Light, it is the discussion about the so-called reporting party back to her unfortunate encounter with Khloé. Soon, Kris was just getting a message in the middle of a series of interviews that you gave in to your home.

“Khloé blame me and think that I have told you at Lamar’s, where she would be. And that’s never happened,”said the momager.