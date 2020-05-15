Kris Jenner pops up in a bikini, and it is known for the Kim Kardashian: “Inspiration”

Socialite Kim Kardashian has proved her admiration by her mother, Kris Jenner.

On Friday, the 8th day of may, Kim Kardashian has revealed this one that was offered to Kris Jenner, for the purpose of Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on the 10th of may, in the United States of America. This is a new studio album with the pictures of the marriage of the mother with Robert Kardashian, father of Kim. According to the socialite posted on Instagram, Kris Jenner, has come a cry of joy, when they see the surprise.

In the social network, Kim Kardashian has shared a video from this album. But before that, we published a photograph of her mother, for the past 33 years, which Kris Jenner pops up in a bikini, so soon after the birth of their son, Rob Kardashian.

“And it’s the first picture that you surges on the bikini line, after you have given birth to Us, it is a place of inspiration. As always, in everything we do”. has said Kim Kardashian in the caption of the image.

