Kylie Jenner makes a radical shift away from the visual and the Pabllo Vittar leave a comment the unexpected

Socialite Kylie Jenner has shared the results of a transformation of the visual, and he had a right to a response from the well-tempered singer Pabllo Vittar.

This Friday, the 15th, was to change the look for Kylie Jenner. On Instagram, the advantage of the 22-year-old turned left in the hair, black, hand, present, now, with a tint of caramel.

In the comments field, we have gained the praise of this transformation. In fact, it can be read in a comment on the unexpected of the Pabllo Vittar. “To Me, copying it, right?????”, he wrote to her, 25 years old, in a joking way.

“Wonderful”, “I want that hair”, and “woman” are the messages that are left by the followers of Kylie Jenner.

You see, right now, the image of the radical transformation of Kylie Jenner in the photo gallery we have prepared for you.