Lady Gaga and Elton John were in danger after the attack on the lawyer

Page Six has revealed that the stars of Hollywood and the world of music, they are at risk. The famous ” you can have confidential data is leaked because of hackers.
The criminals broke into the website of the lawyer, Allen Grubman, who meets celebrities like Elton John and Lady Gaga. To not leaked your data, the criminals will ask for more than$ 123 million.
In addition to Elton John, Lady Gaga, other performers threatened, and they are: Barbara Streisand, Robert De Niro, Madonna, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, U2, and Rod Stewart. Madonna has had a portion of a contract in the country. The criminals are said to have 756 result from the document. Among those are contracts, and personal contacts. The site reports that the FBI is now investigating the case. For the moment, Lady Gaga, Elton John and other celebrity did not remain silent. The journal shows you how Lady Gaga helped her The.
Page Six says that the artists have been tipped off about the attack. For the time being, the position of the attorney is to negotiate with the criminals. “The hackers entered the system, while all of them were focused on the coronavirus,” said a source at the site. The information is that the bad guys are in Europe. What you may be concerned about the popular and well known in Hollywood, is one you have to the details on the agreements are private and confidential. Grubman confirmed that the attack after the revelation that is made up by Page Six. The professional staff are focused to solve the problem. “We can confirm that we have been a victim of a cyber-attack. We will notify our clients and our staff. We have hired experts in the field, and we are working around the clock to resolve these issues,” he said of the office of legal counsel. Lady Gaga is partnering with BTS for in a pandemic
Officially, the authorities did not express their opinion on the matter.
