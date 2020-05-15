Lady Gaga and Elton John were in danger after the attack on the lawyer

Page Six says that the artists have been tipped off about the attack. For the time being, the position of the attorney is to negotiate with the criminals.

“The hackers entered the system, while all of them were focused on the coronavirus,” said a source at the site.

The information is that the bad guys are in Europe. What you may be concerned about the popular and well known in Hollywood, is one you have to the details on the agreements are private and confidential.

Grubman confirmed that the attack after the revelation that is made up by Page Six. The professional staff are focused to solve the problem.

“We can confirm that we have been a victim of a cyber-attack. We will notify our clients and our staff. We have hired experts in the field, and we are working around the clock to resolve these issues,” he said of the office of legal counsel.

See also: