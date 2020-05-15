Lady Gaga sells jockstraps Chromatica and the fans go wild

Lady Gaga sell jockstraps! Yes, you, the entrepreneur, the owner of an academy award, many Grammy awards, actress, writer, and curator, of lives, and billions now have decided to give a forcinha on his new album, Chromatica and has opened up a shop with the items in it are wonderful.

At the official online store of the singer’s fans, you can buy a jockstrap rose-colored, with a little rose-colored, or a pair of green undies and all with the logo of the Chromatica printed on it. Each purchase comes with a digital download of the new album, Her music, and, of course, we want to have all of the items.

Recommended content: