Louis Vuitton releases a new campaign featuring Emma Stone and more actresses

The collection for spring/summer 2020, the Louis Vuitton handbag was introduced in September of 2019 at the latest, during the Paris Fashion Week. Right now, all the parts have arrived at the e-commerce the brand’s, including those in Brazil. To complete the the hypethe the label the French have decided to take a dedicated approach to leather goods. She Leathergoods, the campaign, starring Emma Stone and Alicia Vikander, and Léa Seydoux.

It should be noted that the actress chosen to have a relationship with the old Louis Vuitton luggage. The ambassador of the brand, those three will always attend the parade. In addition to this, Stone is considered to be the muse of Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative director of the female line in the PHILIPPINES. Just as she is, Alicia Vikander, and Léa Seydoux, often appearing with items that are unique to the brand.

Photographed by Craig McDean in Paris (France), the artist will appear with the purses classic Louis Vuitton handbag that you have been repaginadas in the the spring/summer To the year 2020. All the parts that mix nostalgia and modernity.

With the Capucines, for example, it was established in the year 2013. The name pays homage to the very first store of the brand opened in 1854. With details that are hand-made, built-in has become a timeless.

“It represents the code of the the houseby incorporating all of the elements of the “savoir-faire” leisure facilities in the manufacture of leather goods, skills, developed in a Friendly since 1892,” he explains to Louis Vuitton.

The bag worn by Alicia Vikander in the campaign, it’s a new Twist. It was posted on the Cruise in 2015, and it has become one of the most well-known works from the designs of the French language. The item has a locking dial and provides you the versatility to anyone who wears it.

Already, the Dauphine appeared for the first time in the spring/summer 2019. The fellowship has references to setentistas. “It’s the epitome of the touch of Louis Vuitton in order to adapt tradition to the modern lifestyles,” he says of the the label.

The piece has a leather handle, removable and adjustable. For this reason, it can be used in many different ways: as a clutch or hanging from the shoulder, for example. In the version presented by Léa Seydoux brings you the iconic monogram of LV, and in earth tones.

The models that have been developed in a variety of styles. In addition to a wide palette of colors, with the options that come with the textures, details and so much more.

Capucines Capucines-pinkLouis Vuitton As Well As The Marketing/ The Twist Twist the whiteLouis Vuitton As Well As The Marketing/ Capucines Capucines black with blue handleLouis Vuitton As Well As The Marketing/ Capucines Capucines-white-with handle-greenLouis Vuitton As Well As The Marketing/ Capucines Capucines, in pink, of courseLouis Vuitton As Well As The Marketing/ Capucine Capucines bananeLouis Vuitton As Well As The Marketing/ Capucines Capucines-greenLouis Vuitton As Well As The Marketing/ The Twist Twist the pinkLouis Vuitton As Well As The Marketing/ Capucines Capucines-black-with shoulder strap-pinkLouis Vuitton As Well As The Marketing/

Collaborated With The Rebecca Ligabue