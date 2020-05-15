Maddox Jolie-Pitt: A troubled relationship, Brad Pitt’s son Maddox

Maddox Jolie-Pitt it was adopted by the Angelina Jolie in the year 2002. At the time, she was still married to her husband, the actor Billy Bob Thornton. After a four-year relationship with the Brad Pittthe actor has legally adopted the child. However, according to a source close to the family, and the relationship between the two has never been of the best.

Don’t miss out on what is out and about on the social networks

In an interview with the magazine US Weeklythe source reported that the Maddox had never seen the Pitt, like his father, and that he was always much closer to Angelina. “Maddox, don’t see it really as a son to the Mall,” added the insider, who also said that the same is true of People of 15 years of age.

At Christmas, in the year 2018, according to a source, the two children have chosen not to go into the house of the actor to open up to the gifts of your younger brothers or sisters. In addition to that, by the year 2016, Maddox has been appointed as the coach for the separation of a married couple after a quarrel with his father on board of a plane.

You should also read: Gusttavo Lima-wows-fans-with the announcement on the show

+ A tribute to Anna Maria, the Nina Young

PODCAST – where do you get the energy to get through the pain

Like this: Enjoy Loading…



