Mystery man spotted with Amber Heard may be the James Franco – Famous

Further evidence that She Heard the mind in regard to the charges of domestic violence against his Wife waved to the web in the last few hours. The images from the security camera in the building where he lived, with the star showing the actress ‘ bare feet and a bathrobe in the elevator.

She goes down by herself, and soon after it comes in the company of a man, who is being touted as a James Franco, and the two of them go up to cover that she was living with her ex-husband. For the record, it was on the 22nd of may, 2016, the same weekend that would have been incurred by the alleged assault.

It is not possible to see the face of a young man who is with her, as it appears in the cap, and takes care to keep an eye on the bottom, but you can see the intimacy between the two of them. With respect to the Heard there is an injury on the face of it.

In the video released on the Twitter profile of the actor, Brian McPherson, and share profile page on the star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” to coincide with the testimony of the janitor of the building in which it stated that it had noted the bruising on the actress and, further, he cited the presence of an unknown man with her in the elevator, on the date specified.

At the time of the report, the actress went on to say that his Wife felt jealous of the friendship between her and the actor with whom he became close after that and the two of them worked together on the film “Trauma of Childhood” (2015).