Of Jeans the other way around? The new couple Kendall Jenner is going to get her attention – She

Kendall Jenner wears the jeans modeling of the unusual (Photo: Backgrid)

Kendall Jenner not afraid to draw attention to when it comes to jeansmodels to choose from, torn, embossed… All of this has a place in your repertoire, and your radar is pointed. The proof of that? The pair she wore yesterday to the Los Angeles times the cut a single, repeating part of the front of jeans back of the piece, with a zipper, button and pockets.

It’s the brand’s novaiorquina OBlancfounded by an american, Frederick Oblanc in the fall of 2017. A former student at the Parsons School of Design, has, as its its label, a a a fashion with no gender and the sustainability of re-using discarded materials into pieces with a unique design that differs from the conventional one.

Kendall, of course, you are among the fans of the brand, and attracted all the flashes you with his look, which gained the air of 90’s, with the top full of flowers, bag vintage Louis Vuitton and Adidas running shoes. His lesson of the morning. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates, and make any part of his styling staff.

Kendall Jenner wears the jeans of a brand name novaiorquina, sustainable, and genderfluid OBlanc (Photo: Backgrid)

