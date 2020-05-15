Paris Jackson and Bella Thorne estrelarão movie together

Perhaps this is the meaning that we have always dreamed of and I didn’t know it yet!

The son of the eternal king of pop, Michael Jackson, the talented actress and model, 22-year-old Paris Jacksonit is the latest confirmed cast member in the film “theHabitalso the account with the Bella Thorne the great lead singer of the band Bush, Gavin Rossdale.

The film tells the story of a girl, a pretty party scene, played by Bella, who pretends to be a nun in order to get rid of some of the situations are quite vivid and scary. Paris will be a paper that’s a bit unusual, and it is Jesus.

The film has had its production started, but unfortunately had to be interrupted on account of the great pandemic of the virus, Covid-19, the most well-known as a Coronavirus, which is also a hit in many other products.