Perfect! Scarlett Johansson confirms engagement to comedian Colin Jost

After a relationship of two years, actress Scarlett Johansson is engaged to comedian and writer for Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost. The information was confirmed by the representative of the actress, the Associated Press reported. Also, there is no information on the date of the ceremony.

Scarlett Johansson, the 34-year-old, has been married twice: first, between 2008 and 2011, with the actor Ryan Reynolds, and from 2014 to 2017 at the earliest, with the French journalist Romain Dauriac. She was the mother of Rose’s four-year-old, as a result of the last relationship. This is the first marriage of Colin Jost, 36-year-old.

The couple appeared together at the premiere of the Upcoming Deadline and in Los Angeles in April of this year. Scarlett plays the character Black Widow in the universe of Marvel comics.