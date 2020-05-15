Rolling Stone magazine · the Role of Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean-6’s is still unclear, reveals producer

The story Pirates of the Caribbean it is one of the most lucrative and well-known Disney. However, a legal dispute in which the main character Johnny Deppsuperstar of the Jack Sparrowis involved, it can disrupt the continuity of the actor playing the iconic.

+++READ MORE: The 5 best movies of Johnny Depp, according to a note in the IMDb

By 2018 Amber Heardthe ex-wife of the Johnny Deppthe accused of domestic violence by way of a complaint unique to the The Sun. Since then, the superstar has filed a lawsuit against the car, and is the editor-in-chief, claiming that he did not commit the violence.

In the midst of the controversy surrounding the star, the Disney he made the decision to resign Johnny Depp the franchise Pirates of the Caribbeanand rumors that the Jack Sparrow it would be played by a different actor in the 6th film in the franchise. The producer Jerry Bruckheimer he decided to talk about it.

+++READ MORE: Johnny Depp discusses the fight with Amber Heard, in which he lost a finger [VÍDEO]

“What we are doing right now, we don’t know for sure what will be the role of the Johnnyso we’ll have to see,” said the producer in an interview with the Collider last Thursday, the 14th of may.

A couple of years ago, with the participation of the Wife the objections of the writer of the original Stuart Beattie he spoke to the The Daily Mail that is, the output of the star of the franchise, it would be quick: “It was a great race. Of course, he’s done with this character and became the character’s most famous at the moment. Children from all over the world, love as much as this character, so I think it’s been great for him, great for us. I am very, very happy with it.”

+++READ MORE: Johnny Depp cut off his own finger, but placed the blame on Amber Heard, suggests that the message

Also, there is no information about the next steps for the franchise Disneybut with the number of films to be suffering a decline at the box office and critically, and are expected to continue to represent a rebirth of the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean – and that’s a first, it was the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean: The Revenge of Newfrom 2017 at the earliest

+++ IN THE SUIT IS THE BEST OF ALL TIME IN 1 MINUTE | THE ROLLING STONE-HEL L L L