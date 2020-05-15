Scarlett Johansson, Cameron Diaz and Margot Robbie fall in to the too in the current quarantine

The actor and stunt man Zoe Bell he decided to have some fun with your friends, and it has spawned a huge, there’s no such thing in virtual — in a good way!

Using the magic of video editing, the Bell has met the other actors and stuntmen to create one giant fighting face-to-face. In between kicks, punches, and elbow strikes, we can see that the involvement of actresses like Halle Berry, Cameron Diaz, Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore, Margot Robbie, Zoe Saldana, Rosario Dawson, and Florence Pugh, among others.

Check out the video:

The description of the video is an allusion to the fight, stating that Bell is “kicking the boredom, the isolation of some of the the most legal,” and called on the participants of the “heroes”.

And it is kicking butt in the movie, the actress Scarlett Johansson, will show you his combat skills again The Black Widowfilm , which had a release scheduled for April of this year, and now it is scheduled to take place in October. Many projects were suspended or delayed on account of the COVID-19th century, a new coronavirus, check out the full list of who has been affected by the entertainment.