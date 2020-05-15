Scarlett Johansson, on the arrival of Angelina Jolie’s in the Marvel: ‘It’s amazing’

One of the most anticipated moments of Comic-Con in San Diego is always on the panel, Marvel at the event. In the afternoon of this Saturday, the studio has made with fans, were blown away. All of this is because it has been presented with a schedule of the releases of the fourth and last phase of the production in the studio.

Among the many novelties, the american actress, Angelina Jolie, 44, will be one of the stars of the movie “The Eternal”, which was confirmed to release in November 2020, under the direction of Chloé Zhao. Jolie is used to Thena.

It was then that she and a companion to the Marvel universe, Scarlett Johansson, 34, has said that it was amazing, and it’s very exciting, and the time in which the stories take place, as now more and more women to become part of one of the worlds most famous in the world.”It was just amazing. I mean, there are a lot of women up there who I greatly admire – Angelina [Jolie]Salma [Hayek]Rachel [Weisz], Tessa [Thompson]Natalie [Portman]. I think it’s very exciting. It is essential that our presence in the universe of the MCU. It is very exciting to see a group of such diverse people. It is just amazing. And it’s about time,” he said.

Scarlett will open up the paths for the upcoming movie land of the Marvel universe. In may 2020, which will be premiered on the movie land of the Black Widow, the character that the actress has already interprets them for a while. In addition, names such as Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour are also in the cast.

The latest news from Marvel comics, to his first stage, they didn’t stop on Angelina Jolie. The biggest one was when Natalie Portman appeared on the panel, and it has been announced that the actress is going to live in Jane Foster, a character who is a female version of Thor, and empunhará, the famous hammer of Asgard in the new film in the franchise, and in November of 2021.

Tessa Thompson will perform Valkyrie, and it should be one of the first heroine to openly LGBT people in this new phase of the universe in the MCU. In addition to this, the winner of the academy award-Mahershala Ali-live on the famous vampire hunter Blade in a new film about the character.

Outside of all of this, and the sequences were confirmed, and many of the series on the streaming service, Disney, Disney +, then you already have a date, and the cast of the film.