Selena Gomez giving tips on tv shows and movies to watch in quarantine.

Selena Gomez it is taking advantage of the quarantine to put the series in a day. The actress recently spoke with Puma, a brand which she is an ambassador for, what she’s watching.

“I got caught up looking at all the stuff I had when I was smaller, because it brings back a nostalgic feeling,” he said to Selena, “I, too, would recommend watching old episodes of SNL to make you laugh, and escape from fear, by all that is going on in the world right now. Also, I’m loving the Good Girl, Ozark, The Morning Show, and I think I’ve seen The Invisible Man 15 times because, yes, it’s that good. Watch it!”, a joke of it.

It is also revealed that it has done everything it can to keep you busy while you are at home. It’s a way to stay healthy, and to even take more care of yourself. Super cute!

It is well to remember that: download free edition you’ll also get a program for your dining – recorded in – house at HBO’s Max. So far, we don’t have a lot of detail, but we can say that it’s going to be amazing.