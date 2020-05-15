Selena Gomez is going to present a cooking show for ten episodes during the quarantine

“Hello, Ana, Maria Braga. Marking a new phase in her career, Selena Gomez is the start of a new challenge that promises to entertain both fans of the singer, and helped in the kitchen during the quarantine of a cooking show.

According to the information of the web site, “The Hollywood Reporter,” the production will also be released on the platform, the streaming CHANNELS in Max, in the Studio. The program, which is still title-less, will have ten episodes!

On the proposal of the new series, which is to do with the film, and Selena Gomez, just to learn a new dish each episode, and, with the help of a master in the kitchen. In addition to this, it is important to emphasize that every chapter is going to highlight a charity that’s helping to give away food to those in need during a pandemic.

I’ve always left it pretty clear just how much I love food. Whenever I’m asked which career I would like to have in addition to my own, and I say to you, that you would like to be a chef. But I don’t have any formal training!”, the singer is said to advertise the production, revealing that, now that you’re home, you’re cooking with it more frequently.