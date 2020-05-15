SP with the purchase of 2 million of the tests are quick, and detail enhancement tests

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), announced on Friday (15) with the purchase of two million of the tests are run up to the fight against the pandemic of covid-a 19-a disease caused by a new coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2). The investment, according to Doria, it’s the sum of R$ 114 million. The tests will be available at the Butantã Institute on Saturday (the 16th).

“The first phase of testing starts on Monday (the 18th), giving priority to the security forces of the State of São Paulo, the police, the Military, law enforcement, Civil, Scientific, and the fire department,” he said during a conference in the Palace of the Bandeirantes. Then, it will be the turn of health care professionals in the state and the municipalities.

“The state government, in partnership with the extracts from the population prior to the application of the test. It is an effort to expand the hiv counselling and testing, and a network of collection, decentralized examination of the coronavirus,” said Doria.

On Friday, the director of the Butantan Institute, Dimas Tadeu Covas, was the beginning of the plan, the strategy is extended in order to test for the coronavirus, which is divided into three parts. “Today, we have started on 20 units in the capital of são paulo with the attendance of the officers and members of their families. We will do so in 20 days, 145 thousand in the exams, the 12-hour-per-day.”

In the second stage, which is provided for the extension of a test (RT-PCR), initially for patients with more severe and, then, those who show mild symptoms of the disease, which until then were only for the guidance to be in the house.

The plan for vulnerable populations

A plan for rapid response to emergencies has also been set up for vulnerable populations in the state. The work is by a partnership of the departments of Social Development and Public Safety.

When identified, there was an outbreak in a nursing home or a prison, for example, you will be involved in a collective effort for the collection of tests for the coronavirus and with the support of the police, the Butantan Institute and the students of the Centro Paula Souza.