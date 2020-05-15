ten movies to watch on Netflix, and Prime Video

On Sunday morning (10/05), it is celebrated on Mother’s Day. With a period of social isolation due to a pandemic of a new coronavirus (Covid-19), and the alternative with the parents and was limited to the activities in the home.
One of the main options is to make use of the services of the internet. Netflix, for example, in his book film as a Mother and so Much More, and Dumplim, starring Jennifer Aniston. Already the Press of the Video, brings back some of the productions are well-known as a Mighty man, and the Club of Single Mothers.
To help you choose the Cities list of 10 movies that must-see is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video for you to enjoy with your mom this Sunday.
mother and much, much more
A mother, and a whole Lot More (Netflix). The three friends of long standing decided to travel to New York city to reconnect with their grown-up children. It’s just that, in the midst of this process, you realize that it’s not only the kids ‘ lives that need to changeThe disclosure
the greatest love of all
For the Love of the World ” (Netflix). In this romantic comedy, a lot of stories related to motherhood collide: Sandy (Jennifer Aniston) is a single mother with two young children, Bradley (Jason’s Things), is a single father with a teenage daughter, Jesse (Kate Hudson), has a complicated history with her mother, She (Britt Robertson) he never knew his biological mother, and Miranda’s (Julia Roberts) is a tribute to the success that you want to give up having kids to pursue a careerThe disclosure
dunplim
Dumplim (Netflix).Willowdean Dickson (Danielle Macdonald), a young, over-weight, and very comfortable with her body, although it does not have the respect of his mother, a former miss (Jennifer Aniston). When you fall in love with the athlete, Bo (Luke Benward), and begin to have insecurities. Will decides to go to a beauty pageant as a form of protestThe disclosure
the perfect-to-be-a-mãe1
Perfect for the Mother (Netflix). Amy, who has a successful marriage and a successful career. Apparently, his life is perfect. However, he ends up getting tired of the obligations and the stress of day-to-day, and in the company of three women who are living in the same situation, and goes in search of his or her liberty. Watch the trailerThe disclosure
MOM
(Mom Series). Devki (Sridevi) is a wife and a loving mother of two beautiful daughters, and it seems to have a perfect family and a happy one. But, somehow, the fullness of joy that is far away from his home; Maybe one of her daughters is a girl’s prison, and she insists on keeping its subjects, and the privacy away from the eyes of his mother. Things get worse after an unfortunate accident, and then Devki will have to take extreme steps by which he felt was the best for her daughterThe disclosure
Brave (2012)
Brave (Prime Video). The young princess, Merida was founded by the mother-to-be, the successor in interest to perfect the title of the queen, following the etiquette and customs of the kingdom of god. But the girl with the unruly hair did not have the slightest vocation for this life, choosing instead to ride through the plains and wildlife of Scotland and to indulge in their favorite sport, the shooting of the bow. When a competition is being organised against his or her will to choose her future husband, Merida decides to enlist the help of a witch, who asks his mother to change it. But when the spell takes effect, the transformation of the queen is not quite what Merida had imagined it… Now it will be up to the girl to help her mother and to prevent that the kingdom is in a war with the neighboursSecurity/Disclosure
my-mother-and-eu1
My Mother and I are (Prime Video). The photographer Rigby Gray (Selma Blair) wants to produce a paper on the role of the Mother in different families. Looking for models, he or she will learn about the different stories that will help you to understand your relationship with your family in a new wayThe disclosure
so-and-mother-so-and-so’s daughter
Like Mother, Like Daughter (Prime Video). Avril lavigne (Camille Cottin is a 30 year old woman, and a success of his life and career, it is quite the opposite of her mother, Mado (Juliette Binoche), who is a dependent and lives with his daughter since he divorced her. The relationship between the two, which has never been the best, it gets even more complicated when, through a chance of fate, both mother and daughter are pregnant at the same timeThe disclosure
oclubedasmaessolteiras
The Club of Single Mothers (Press, Video). After an incident at the school, the children, and a group of single moms put aside their differences and come together to support one another. The five women who have found inspiration and a new reason to be happy in the challenges they face daily as they try to help them cope with the traumas and troubles that come in his wayThe disclosure
Supermoms
Supermoms (Netflix). The day-to-day, Kate’s (Catherine Reitman), She (Dani Kind), and said (Jessalyn Wanlim), and Frankie (Juno Rinaldi) the four women, who met each other in a group of moms who are very critical, it is the theme of the movie. By the end of the maternity leave, the girls need to learn how to juggle kids, work, and love, and as long as they live in the bustling city of TorontoNetflix/Handout