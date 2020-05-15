ten movies to watch on Netflix, and Prime Video

On Sunday morning (10/05), it is celebrated on Mother’s Day. With a period of social isolation due to a pandemic of a new coronavirus (Covid-19), and the alternative with the parents and was limited to the activities in the home.

One of the main options is to make use of the services of the internet. Netflix, for example, in his book film as a Mother and so Much More, and Dumplim, starring Jennifer Aniston. Already the Press of the Video, brings back some of the productions are well-known as a Mighty man, and the Club of Single Mothers.

To help you choose the Cities list of 10 movies that must-see is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video for you to enjoy with your mom this Sunday.