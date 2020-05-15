The Black widow movie, Scarlett Johansson gets a new trailer

In the film land of the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) is the winner this Tuesday, 14/01/2020, a new official trailer.

The heroine, who was well-known in the plot of the Avengers) returns to Russia and it is Yelena’s (Florence Pugh), Melina (Rachel Weisz), and Alexei (David Harbour), and also appears in the villain’s head Coach.

The Black widow is directed by Cate Shortland, and is accurate in his debut for the 1st of may. The film is set on the jedi apprentice of the Chief, between Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinite War.