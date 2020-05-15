The discourse of the academy award’s most memorable video of all time – Vogue

+



Frances McDormand

“I’ve got a few things to tell you,” Frances McDormand started her acceptance speech as Best Actress in the Oscars the year 2018. And, he said. Once you have asked all of the listed women are in all categories to be built upon, with Meryl Streep leading the action, with McDormand told the audience: “we All have stories to tell”. In the year of the campaign, Time’s Up, came to Hollywood, she left the audience with two words, ” to reflect, “agent url”.

Viola Davis

The powerful acceptance of Viola Davis as Best Actress, is considered by many to be the next big thing: the most important ceremony in the fall of 2017, making the presenter of the ceremony on Jimmy Kimmel to joke that Davis had just won an Emmy for the speech. In the midst of a ‘forced’ engasgados, She told the audience, which at that time was the eyes, filled with tears, “you Know, there’s a place where all the people with the highest potential to meet it, and this place is a winner. People ask me all the time: ‘That’s the kind of story you want to tell you, Viola?’. And I said, ‘Unearth those bodies. Unearth the stories – the stories of people who dreamed of being a top, and I never saw those dreams come to give fruit the people, that they fell in love and were lost.’”

Halle Berry

As the first woman to deny it to win the academy award for Best Actress, Halle Berry gave an emotional acceptance speech upon winning in 2002, beginning as follows: “This is so much bigger than me. This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. This is for all the women who are beside me: Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox. And this is for every woman, no white, no name and no face, who now has a chance because tonight this door has been opened to you.”

Marlon Brando

Marlon Brando boycotted the ceremony in 1973, which sent in its place, the american actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather to explain to him that he was “very respectful” and refuse to accept the award for Best Actor as a protest against the treatment of the native americans has given to the film industry and television.”

Robin Williams

At the Genius Indomitable was Robin Williams with the award for Best Actor in a Supporting role at the Oscars in 1998. After the speech is basically humorous, Williams became emotional when thanking his late father. On top of it all, I would like to thank my father, up there, the man who, when he said that he wanted to become an actor said ‘Wonderful, but take up a second profession as a security as a welder,'”.

Gwyneth Paltrow

As a thank-you with tears of Gwyneth Paltrow for the Best Actress award for Shakespeare in Love in 1999 and is often regarded as one of the lectures of mourning for all of the time.

Julia Roberts

Determined to take full advantage of your time at the awards ceremony in 2001, Julia Roberts has warned, the person in charge of putting the music at the end of the speech she was going to take, “o Lord, you are doing a very good job of it, but it’s just too fast with this, so why don’t you sit down? It may be my last time here.” It ended with a call to close, “I Love the world. I’m so happy. Thank you so much!”

Lupita Nyong’the

Lupita Nyong’the one he won the academy award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 12 Years-of-Slavery-in-2014-with a poignant acceptance speech: “When you look at this statue gilded, and that she remembers me and all the other kids, it doesn’t matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid”.

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks gave a speech that became famous for being the dream of every spouse to win the award for the Best Actor for the second year in a row for Forrest Gump, and if moving on to thank his wife for “show it to me every day what love really means”.

Jennifer Lawrence with the iconic look of christian Dior, which he used at the 2013 Oscars (academy awards when she won the Best Actress award for "The Silver Linings Playbook" (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence

J-Law has taught them a valuable lesson about how to recover from a fall to a fall while on his way to the stage in 2013. “You have to walk just because you fell for it, and I got to talk,” joked with the crowd, receiving a standing ovation.

Patricia Arquette

In the year 2015, when Patricia Arquette won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Boyhood – The Childhood, the Youth, and they didn’t have the platform to ask for gender equality, telling the audience: “the time has Come in terms of wage equality once and for all, and equal rights for women in the United States of America.” She later explained that she was supporting the women’s movement as a whole.

