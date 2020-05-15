The Queen announced that has announced that it will be available from this Friday (the 15th), the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert, a historic concert in 1992, a year after the death of the lead singer.

The tribute came at Wembley in london, England, and was attended by approximately 70 thousand people. Names such as Metallica, Guns N ‘ Roses, Extreme, Def Leppard, Elton John, Robert Plant (of Led Zeppelin), David Bowie, Tonny Iommi (Black Sabbath), George Michael took part in the event.

The broadcast starts at 15 and will be available on YouTube for at least 48 hours.