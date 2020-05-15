The Skin of the character of Halle Berry is added to the set of John Wick

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
19


The Epic Games he announced that a set of John Wick in Fortnite you’re getting a new update, with the arrival of the main Sophie, played by Halle Berry in the John Wick 3: Parabellum.

Check it out:

Fortnite it is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo’s router and the mobile device.



READ MORE:  Hailee Steinfeld has joined the world of video games, and becomes a character in the mobile game
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here