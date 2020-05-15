The Skin of the character of Halle Berry is added to the set of John Wick

The Epic Games he announced that a set of John Wick in Fortnite you’re getting a new update, with the arrival of the main Sophie, played by Halle Berry in the John Wick 3: Parabellum.
Check it out:
And away we go…
The John Wick Set with the new Sofia’s Outfit is in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/C5gs3Q3qnV
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) On June 28, 2019
Fortnite it is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo’s router and the mobile device.
READ MORE: Hailee Steinfeld has joined the world of video games, and becomes a character in the mobile game
Loading...