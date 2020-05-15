Wow! Kendall Jenner, comes up a blonde for a show of Burberry’s Styles

Kendall Jenner was one of the models who killed the catwalk at the London Fashion Week by walking for Burberry on Monday.

The show was highlighted by appearances of Irina Shayk as well as for the sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid. But it is also Kendall Jenner, gave a talk at the show about a radical change in the look.

And now, with no going to be long before the model appeared, blond, and announced the results on social media, as you can see in the gallery.

Check it out and let us know if you approve of this ‘update’.

