2020 will be a lost year for education? Experts discuss activities of the school

With the cancellation of classes, presencias, drop, many wonder if in 2020 it will be a lost year of education. For this reason, the Here, in the Band on Thursday, the 14th, asked Ms. Cross, educational psychologist, Henry Pimentel, the under-secretary of the Regional coordination of the SEDUC, Luiz Roberto Curi, president of the National Council of Education, Fernando Capez, the secretary of state for defence of the consumer, in order to discuss the measures, adotas, and if it is actually working, so as not to disrupt the class.

Online classes have been just one of the ways I have found for the students to not lose sight of the content, which would be applied to it. Henrique Pimentel, deputy secretary of the Regional coordination of the SEDUC, said that the institution has, since the beginning of the pandemic, is already seeking the solutions. “The 2020 does not have to be a lost year,” said the minister.

The measures and the replacement of the class

“The department, since the beginning of the hiv pandemic has created a number of strategies to reach out to these students,” said Henry Seriously. Because an application of the online class that is coming up for the students who do not have the collection of the data, ( … ), This is to all the grades,” said the minister.

The president of the National Council of Education, Luiz Roberto Curi has agreed with the parliamentary under-secretary, and stated that the replacement of the classrooms have become a reality.

“It won’t be a lost year for the education, and in 2020 it will be a tough year,” said Luiz Roberto. “The operation is now a reality, it will have to be made. During the school year do not need to be shut down in 2020, the year that the school does not need to coincide with the calendar year. It can extend all the way to January and February,” said the president.

Tuition fees, school supplies, and

Parents who have children, students in non-government schools must ask themselves about the learning materials and assessments. Fernando Capez, the secretary of state for defence of the consumers, he talked about the car in the fuel consumption and how parents should do it.

“The thing that is not being used, and can not be charged. Now, as a rule, in effect, the educational material that is used as a complement to the education that is given to you from a distance, by the use of technology. The return of [de material] and, the refund must be well thought out,” he said Capez.

On the monthly payments, the secretary stated that the additional costs of, for example, the ballet, and the next should not be charged because the child is not using the service.

VIDEO: “THE replacement of a class, it’s a reality,” said the chairman of the Board of National Education.