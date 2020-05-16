A guide to all the tattoos of Selena Gomez, and their meanings

For this reason, we have a photo gallery showing each tattoo and what it means for them. Check them out below:
Music note
“It’s a musical“, Gomez said Access Hollywood in the year 2012. “Everyone thought it was a heart for some reason, but music is a huge influence in my life“. She added: “They chose my name for the sake of a girl, and I’m a girl“.
At first, the tattoo on her neck
In the same year, Gomez has made a tattoo on her neck with the roman numeral 76, that is done by artist Bang Bang. The tattoo artist said,”The tattoo was a tribute to a family member who she said means a lot to her“.
The “G”
Over the years, there have been a lot of rumors about the tattoo on her behind the ear. In the beginning, many fans believed that it was the letter -“J“a tribute to an ex of hers, Justin Bieber. Also, there have been rumors that, in fact, it’s the letter “G“in honor of the life of the By Chad Veach, Georgia. However, it is likely in the “G“it’s for the sake of the sister Service, Brazilian jiu jitsu.
The radius of the Sun
Gomez has a tattoo saying “The radius of the Sun“in his right foot. In 2016, the lead singer of the No You to Love Me he has published a photo with his grandmother, saying,”My grandmother is my ray of Sunshine“. So, a lot of fans to believe the drawing was a tribute to her grandmother.
The Tatoo on her thigh
Spain show his tattoo of two hands praying for the The American Music Awards, 2019. The design was done by Bang Bang.
Love yourself
In 2014, the singer Come & Get It do a tattoo with a Bang, the Bang is in the back. “The translation of it, is to love yourself“he said to the The E! News.
Om
Gomez, who is on the side of her in this photo, which was shot in rio in 2016, made it the symbol of the Om on the left side of his hip. The symbol that usually represents peace and awareness.
Tattoo with your best friends
In honor of your best friend, and the four made tattoos that fit together very well. “4 because these women were at my side for 7 years. 4, it is because you are the 4 that I want for the rest of your life. I love you girls“she said the Instagram in the year 2018. “You inspire me to be better, stronger, and closer to God. We live in many times, no holds barred. I can’t wait for more“.
#1
Gomez and her friend, Courtney, has also got a tattoo of the number 1.
The comma
In the fall of 2017, Gomez, and, the star of the 13 Reasons Why, Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman, tatuaram with a semi-colon. The tattoo is a reference to the mental health and suicide prevention.