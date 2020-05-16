‘American Idol’ it’s been renewed, but the return-of-Katy-Perry-holds – 15/05/2020

The reality tv show “American Idol” will air for one more season, but could lose one of their sworn all the most famous Katy Perry. According to Deadline, the network ABC has given the green light for more than a year, in the contest of the singers, but Perry is still uncertainty in the production process.

The reason is, of course, is noble: the singer is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom. Even though Perry is still to release an album in August, to work on the live recording of “American Idol,” it would be a more difficult task with a newborn in the house.

As a result, ABC has studiously avoided confirming the return of one of the three judges — in addition to Perry, the program has a Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as that of the presenter, Ryan Seacrest.

New lease of life

With the renewal of “American Idol” is going into its fourth season on ABC. The station’s “saved” in the traditional reality-show, a cancellation fee on your original channel, Fox, where it aired for 15 seasons, from 2002 through the end of 2016.

At the end of the current season of “American Idol,” will air in the us on Sunday. The live event will be produced remotely, and by respecting the recommendations of the isolation in the light of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.