At the age of 22 years old Kylie Jenner buys mansion for$ 200 million in the Los Angeles area

By
Stuart Swopes
At the age of 22 years old, Kylie Jenner, has expanded his property by buying a house of 1426 square meters) for US$ 36.5 million (approximately R$ 200 million, in the upscale neighborhood of Holmby Hills in Los Angeles.

According to the site “TMZ,” the property is new, the house has 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, bars, and game rooms, a fitness room, a home theater, giant, huge, in addition to a projection screen in the open air. The european cuisine has a wide range of household electrical appliances in the design.

Like a fortress, walled in and protected by the cameras, the house has its own guard, with a bathroom and a kitchen complete for those who are taking care of. Most of the rooms in the house and has a wall of glass to the backyard-style patio, which features a swimming pool, with the edge downward.

The house was built at the Gala, Asher, is the same as that built and sold the home to her mother, Kris Jenner, in a US$ 12 million (Us$ 65.8 million) in La Quinta, Calif., in 2018. The building in the same style: a monolithic structure with a single storey, with high ceilings and huge walls of glass.

There are one and two bedroom suites with patios and private entrances, as well as two apartments with living rooms and fully-equipped kitchens in the u.s., where your family can spend in the quarantine, if you will.

