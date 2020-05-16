Below is a list of the 30 best songs of Lady Gaga, according to the Guardian

With more than 300 prizes and awards won by the four albums and one film from the very beginning of his career, and in 2008, the Lady Gaga it has the prestigious post of queen of pop by several critics and experts of the music industry. With this and following on from the success of the “One World: Together, at Home, festival, virtual, organized by the singer herself along with the Global Citizen, the british newspaper The Guardian has named the top 30 songs for the artist.

Check out the full list below:

The “Bad Romance” “The Edge of Glory” “Paparazzi” “Alexander,” “Judas” “Hair” The “Poker Face” “Sexxx Dreams” “Dance in the Dark” “Scheisse” “Marry the Night” “Just Dance” “Born This Way” “Always Remember Us This Way” “Stupid Love” “Applause” “The Monster” “LoveGame” “The Telephone” “Perfect Illusion” The “Million Reasons” “Shallow” “You and I” “Heavy Metal Love” “I’ll Never Love Again” “Next day,” “The John Wayne” “Speechless” “G. U. Y” “The Cure”

In the sixteenth place, the song “Stupid Love”. The first single with a clip that has been launched is the sixth studio album of the singer titled, “Chromatica”. Most recently, Lady Gaga has unveiled the tracklist of the full album, which is still without a release date scheduled after postponement due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.