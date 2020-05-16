Caitlyn Jenner may have revealed the pregnancy of Kylie Jenner

The participation of Caitlyn Jenner on the british programme I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! it is already causing controversy. This is because the father of Kylie Jenner, he let slip that perhaps her daughter is pregnant again.

During a recent episode of the reality tv show that takes place in the jungle, in australia, a celebrity in the ts talked about his family for the first time, and the people were convinced that she could have accidentally revealed a secret to huge on his young daughter.

Caitlyn was sitting at the fire with his colleagues, when he began to be asked about your family. Asked about how his kids, especially Kylie, and Kendall Jenner, referring to her after her transition, she said:

“All of my children call me father…. Kendall asked me, I said, ‘Dad, I’m your father and I will always be his father, until the day that I die.’ But what they are really, really good in order for me to bump into all the time is when they are talking to me, ‘dad, it is, and it’s hard to change the word in the middle of it,” he said. “Bruce has created and Caitlyn are enjoying life with them.”, he said.

Caitlyn then he talked about his grandchildren, saying that he would have 20 grandchildren at the end of December. Of course, this has left the people anxious considering that the former olympic athlete will only have 16 grandchildren, so far. You know what, Brandon Jenner, is expected twins with his wife, and because of this, some have questioned if it Has I would be pregnant again.

The subject was popular in the social networks:

“Is it me or Caitlyn Jenner was just saying that Kylie is pregnant?”, he wrote to a follower on Twitter. “KYLIE IS PREGNANT ???”. “Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. The other grandson, who will arrive in December!? Caitlyn Jenner accidentally announced a second pregnancy, as the secret of the Kylie Jenner”. “Or, Caitlyn made it to the wrong account or in Case you are pregnant”. There were a few of the comments on it.

Up until now, no-one said that Caitlyn Jenner said.

If the speculation of the pregnancy, it is true, this will be the second child Has. The star of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” has a daughter named Stormi, Webster, and that she wants to share with an Individual, Scott (II). The two of them broke up at the beginning of this year, after more than a year to put together.