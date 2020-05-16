Congratulations To Pierce Brosnan! 5 films to remind you of the career of the actor

Pierce Brendan Brosnan he was born at Drogheda in Ireland. The sun is the son of May Smith and Thomas Brosnan. Although he was born in Ireland, Pierce moved to England when she was a child. One of the papers that it was the career of the actor was a partition in the series Remington Steele in 1982 and, since then, Pierce has become one of the biggest names in the film.

To celebrate his birthday, we separate the 5 films that marked the career of the actor:

007 (1995 – 2002)

Without a doubt, one of the major roles of the star is about Agent, James Bond. All in all Pierce Brosnan he has participated in four films in the franchise, and they are:

007 – Contra GoldenEye

James Bond has to save the world from the satellite in GoldenEye, which has fallen into the hands of Alec Trevelyan, and that they can destroy the earth. Bond with the help of the lovely Natalya Fyodorovna in order to save the world.

007 – Tomorrow Never Dies

Agent Bond attempts to prevent Elliott Carver (Jonathan Price), to use their influence in the media to keep track of the major powers in the world, and put them up against each other, and start a third World War.

007 – The World is Not Enough

Once you receive your mission is to protect Elektra King (Sophie Marceau), the daughter of oil tycoon Sir Robert King, who was assassinated. – The agent 007 finds out that the Retailer may have some connection with an international terrorist and has no intention of making a bomb from the plutonium in order to explode all the pipelines, the russians, least of all the family.

007 – A New Day To Die

The evil Gustav Graves (Toby Stephensis developing a weapon in space that can eliminate the world. James Bond is sent to to the North Korea account with the help of the agent, Jinx JohnsonHalle Berryto prevent this from happening.

The heroes in the Undertow (2013)

In this comedy, directed by Edgar Wright and starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Five friends who reunite after 20 years and go out in search of the end of the Route of the Beer. During the trip, strange things start to happen to you and your friends become the only hope to save the world. Pierce Brosnan is that Guy Derek is a former teacher and coach of the group.

The memories (2010)

This drama tells the story of Tyler (Robert Pattinson) is a young woman who has issues with his father, Charles,Pierce Brosnanand trying to deal with a family tragedy and you think that you’ll never be happy again, until he meets Ally, a girl who has gone through similar situations.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

In this musical comedy, directed by Catherine Johnson. The young man InAmanda Seyfriedis about to marry and decides that he would like his father’s, whom she has never met, to take her to the altar. The problem is that Sophie doesn’t know who is his real father, and so he decides to invite the three men her mom dated BillStellan Skarsgård) (Sam)Pierce Brosnanand Harry: (Colin Firth).

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

The british agent Andy Osnard (Pierce Brosnan) are going to Panama city to find out what the president of the country, do you want to do with the Panama Canal. To do this he relies on the help of a tailor) who have contact with the most powerful people in the country. The cast of the film, with names such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Geoffrey Rush and Daniel Radcliffe.